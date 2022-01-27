Here’s who Arun District Council has picked to be its next chief executive

Nigel Lynn, who held the top post at the council for around a decade, left in October to take on the same role at West Berkshire Council.

James Hassett was then {https://www.bognor.co.uk/news/politics/interim-chief-executive-appointed-at-arun-district-council-3419161|appointed as the interim chief executive|appointed as the interim chief executive, but has made such an impression he has landed the role on a permanent basis.

The decision was formally taken at a meeting last night and follows a ‘rigorous’ recruitment process.

James Hassett has been appointed as Arun District Council's permament chief executive officer

Shaun Gunner, leader of Arun District Council, said: “I have seen the energy, vision and determination to succeed that James has brought to the role over the last three months.

“I have found him to be incredibly knowledgeable and creative in this thinking, and I am sure that he will deliver on the ambitions of the council to make Arun a great place to live, to work and to visit.”

Mr Hassett, who will remain as interim chief executive until the end of March and will start his permanent post from April 1, said: “I am delighted to have been offered the permanent role at Arun District Council. What has struck me in my time as the interim CEO is just how friendly the staff are and how passionate the members feel about the area. My priorities remain supporting the regeneration of our coastal areas and continuing to modernise the operations of the council.”