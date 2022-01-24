Here’s which Labour shadow cabinet minister visited Worthing at the weekend

She was joined by Hove MP Peter Kyle, who is also the party’s Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Before they joined Labour candidate for the Tarring Ward Rita Garner and her team door-knocking in Becket Road, the two MPs called on Souk foodstore in South Street and met owner Karen Daniel who specialises in vegan and locally sourced food.

They heard about the challenges she had faced since she took over the business.

MPs Rachel Reeves and Peter Kyle meet Worthing Labour group leader Beccy Cooper and other Labour members

Ms Reeves said: “We very much admire her enterprise and energy in overcoming the very challenging problems, she and many similar businesses have faced, particularly during the pandemic.”

They also took the opportunity to visit the Superstar Arts charity shop across the road and talk to shop manager, Abigail Corcoran.

Superstar Arts provides opportunities for adults with learning difficulties to get involved with creative projects, cooking sessions and social activities.

They met Marianne Hunt who has found an outlet for her artistic talents through the charity and has designed a T-shirt for Crawley band The Cure which has become a favourite of fans and has sold well across the world.

Rachel Reeves with Labour’s Tarring Ward candidate Rita Garner

Ms Reeves and Mr Kyle were particularly delighted to receive portraits of themselves created by Marianne.

Mr Kyle said: “This is such an exciting example of the excellent work small charities can do to provide much-needed support for people with particular needs in our communities.”

The visit comes ahead of May’s election where control of Worthing Borough Council will be up for grabs, as Labour and the Conservatives are tied with 17 seats each.

Ms Reeves said: “They’re talking about the real possibility of a Labour-run council for the first time ever in Worthing and how exciting that will be, not only for those who live here, but because of the message it will send out to the rest of the country.”

Outside SOUK, owner Karen Daniel talks to Rachel Reeves and Peter Kyle

She added: “I know how hard the cost of living crisis is hitting people in Worthing and across the country. The Tories have no answer, but Labour has. I’ve set out our proposals to take £200 off the average energy bills by cutting VAT on gas and electricity.

“And we would give added protection to those on the lowest incomes by expanding the Warm House Discount so it covers nine million households giving a boost of £140 to £400 for those most in need.”

Mr Kyle added: “A few years ago, it was Hove that was making the national news when we won it for Labour. Now it’s all about Worthing and the impact taking it from the Tories could have on other towns along the south coast. The Labour team in Worthing, led by Cllr Beccy Cooper, is showing Labour at its absolute best.”

In front of Superstar Arts charity shop L-R Rita Garner, Rachel Reeves, Marianne Hunt,