Here’s what is planned across Worthing and Shoreham to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Queen will mark seventy years of service this year and a variety of national events are planned across an extended bank holiday from June 2 to June 5.

Adur and Worthing Councils will also be planning a number of events and councillors are being asked to approve the plans on Tuesday (8 February).

A budget of £20,000 has been proposed for Adur events and £28,500 for events in Worthing – both would be funded from the councils’ reserves.

The Queen pictured last October (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

Council officers say the celebrations ‘will provide many opportunities for communities to come together’.

“After much sorrow and difficulty through the pandemic it is hoped these celebrations will be part of the recovery and healing process,” they said.

“The street parties for example will provide neighbours with the opportunities to both recognise and build on the bonds of friendship developed over the past two years.”

If funding is approved, possible events could include:

June 2

A dawn torch lighting event could take place at Highdown Gardens, with a beacon being lit at around 9 pm on Worthing’s Promenade.

Worthing’s town crier Bob Smytherman is expected to officially announce the Jubilee celebrations in the afternoon.

June 3 -4

A two day concert event could be held at Worthing’s Steyne Gardens including music, films and a light show. It is expected that tickets will be needed for the event.

June 5

Worthing’s promenade could host a street party as part of the Big Lunch campaign which would see local residents celebrating together.

Neighbours are also being encouraged to hold their own community street parties and road closure fees have been waived for the whole bank holiday weekend.

Applications must be submitted by April 15.

Bank holiday events

In Shoreham, a new four-day vintage fair could take place over the bank holiday.

It is expected to take place at Adur Recreation Ground and would offer entertainment, a jubilee afternoon tea, stalls, and an outdoor cinema.

Events during the year

A themed seafront exhibition is planned for Worthing’s outdoor gallery during the summer and an open call has been put out for artists to submit their work.

Flag poles across Adur and Worthing will display the Union Flag or a flag bearing the Jubilee emblem.

Worthing Borough Council will work with the Town Centre Initiative to install bunting in Warwick Street and Montague Street and Jubilee emblems will be displayed on banners across the Adur district with bunting in Shoreham’s East Street, Southwick Square, Brunswick Road and Coronation Green.

New streets and buildings could be named in both Adur and Worthing to mark the Jubilee.

Ceremonies could also take place at civic offices to recognise ‘community heroes’ who would be nominated by the local community.

Jubilee tree planting

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a national tree planting initiative to mark the platinum jubilee.

As part of the initiative, an English Oak Tree could be planted by Adur and Worthing’s civic heads. Beach House Park in Worthing and Buckingham

Park in Adur have been identified as potential locations for the new oak trees.

Throughout 2022 commemorative woodlands could be established in Buckingham Park in Adur and Brooklands Park in Worthing.