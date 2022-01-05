Here’s the alternative venue where Worthing Pride is due to be held in 2022

Worthing Pride in September 2021

Worthing Pride Limited is currently seeking permission from the council to hold the event at Steyne Gardens instead of its usual venue within the Beach House grounds.

If approved, the venue change could apply to this year’s event which is scheduled to take place between July 8 and July 9.

The change could see Worthing Pride held at Steyne Gardens – which is also home to the town’s seasonal ice rink – until at least 2025.

Organisers are seeking permission to sell alcohol between 12 pm and 00:30 am on Fridays and Saturdays during the event and between 12 pm and 10 pm on Sundays.

If permission is granted for the proposals, live music, entertainment and dancing would also be allowed from midday until 1 am on Fridays and Saturdays and between midday and 11 pm on Sundays.

Worthing Pride would last no more than three days in future and would need to have safety and event management plans in place.

The proposals are open for consultation on WBC’s website until Wednesday (January 12) and a decision is expected by February 9.

Organisers have been contacted for comment on the reasons behind the change.