Here’s how much parking charges could soon increase by in Bognor Regis

Regis Centre car park

Arun District Council owns and operates 22 pay and display car parks across its three main towns.

Officers are proposing to put up prices as well as introducing a trial of charges for the first time at previously free car parks subject to public consultation.

Their recommendations are due to be discussed by the council’s environment committee on Wednesday (November 17).

In their report officers said: “The benchmarking exercise shows the town centre parking charges in the Arun District Council car parks are generally cheaper when compared with the parking charges in other local authorities in West Sussex. With the level of the proposed charges it would remain the case that ADC charges would continue to compare favourably when compared to the parking charges of the other district and boroughs with West Sussex.”

Trial of free car parks charging

It is currently free to park at Bersted Brooks, Brookfield in Littlehampton, Grassmere and Links Avenue in Felpham and Shrubbs Field in Middleton On Sea.

Parish councils currently contribute towards the cost of operating Grassmere, Links Avenue and Shrubbs Field as free car parks.

Arun is now proposing that all five car parks will be chargeable from 8am to 6pm.

The first two hours would be free at Grassmere, Links Avenue and Shrubbs Field and £1 for longer stays, while the first hour would be free at Bersted Brooks and Brookfield and £1 for anything longer.

Increased charges

The town centre car park charges were last increased in April 2016, while they last went up at seasonal car parks in April of this year.

The former are mainly used by shoppers or visitors, while the latter are either close to the coast or parks and are used by residents or visitors to be close to recreational activities.

Seasonal car parks have different tariffs for summer and winter periods.

Arun’s agreed financial model assumes a 2.5 per cent increase, based on estimated rate of inflation at April 2022, on all discretionary income.

This would equate to around £32,000 in extra parking income.

Officers believe this can be found by increasing charges in all the car parks or in some of the car parks providing there is sufficient evidence that the increase of charges will produce the necessary income.

Short stay car parks in Bognor Regis (Regis Centre, Hothamton, Lyon Street) and Littlehampton (Manor House, Surrey Street, St. Martins and Anchor Springs) would rise from 80p to 90p for up to one hour, from £1.60 to £1.80 for up to two, from £2.40 to £2.70 up to three and from £3.20 to £3.60 for up to four.

For Crown Yard in Arundel stays of up to one hour would increase from 70p to 90p, up to two hours from £1.40 to £1.80, up to three £2.10 to £2.70 and for up to four £3.50 to £3.60.

Meanwhile at Arundel’s Fitzalan Pool the cost of up to two hours would rise from £1.20 to £1.50 and for up to four hours from £2.50 to £3.00.

The tariff for Fitzleet in Bognor Regis would go up from 40p to 50p for stays of up to two hours, £1.80 to £2.00 for up to three, and £2.40 to £2.50 for up to four.

For London Road in Bognor Regis charges would increase from 60p to 70p for up to an hour, £1.00 to £1.40 for up to two, and £3.00 to £3.50 for over two hours.

Seasonal charges would also change.

During the summer for Gloucester Road in Bognor Regis and East Green, Sea Road, The Wall and West Beach up to one hour stays would rise from £1.60 to £1.70, up to two hours from £3.30 to £3.40 and over two hours £8.00 to £9.00 between March and June and September and October and £10.00 to £11.00 in July and August

For West Green in Littlehampton up to one hour would increase from £1.60 to £1.70, up to three hours £3.30 to £3.40 and over three hours from £8.00 to £9.00 March to June and September and October and £10.00 to £11.00 in July and August.

Meanwhile for Banjo Road in Littlehampton and Culver Road and Rock Gardens in Bognor Regis prices would go up from £1.10 to £1.20 up to one hour, £3.20 to £3.30 up to four and £8.00 to £9.00 for stays over four hours.

West Park in Bognor Regis would remain free for stays up to two hours and anything over that the price would rise from £6.00 to £7.00.

When it comes to winter charges for Gloucester Road, West Green,East Green, Sea Road, The Wall, West Beach, Banjo Road, Mewsbrook, Culver Road and Rock Gardens stays of up to one hour would rise from 70p to 80p, and up to two from £1.40 to £1.60 and over two £2.50 to £3.00.

Permits

An increase to permit prices is also on the cards.

In town centre car parks a five-day annual would go up from £390 to £400, a seven day annual would rise from £450 to £500 and a seven day monthly increase from £100 to £120.

For Fitzleet car park an annual permit would rise from £110 to £120.

At seasonal car parks an annual permit would go up from £140 to £160, a summer permit from £80 to £90 and a winter permit from £60 to £70.

For village and rural car parks a new permit would be introduced costing £20.