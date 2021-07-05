Haywards Heath’s Kangaroos picked as Mid Sussex chairman’s chosen charity

Kangaroos children's charity

Established in 1994 by a group of parents whose children attended Court Meadow School, in Cuckfield, the charity for disabled children now has 227 members aged six to 35 and held 520 club and activity sessions in 2019/20.

Margaret Belsey, new chairman of Mid Sussex District Council, said: “In my role as vice-chairman of the council, I attended a most memorable afternoon, where I saw first-hand the immense excitement of the children enjoying the various activities that were provided by staff and countless volunteers.

“I could see the real joy in the children’s faces and their shrieks of laughter brought happiness to them, to their families and everyone lucky enough to attend that event.”

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We are delighted that Mid Sussex District Council Chairman, Margaret Belsey has selected Kangaroos as her chosen charity to support during her two-year civic term of office. We look forward to working with Councillor Belsey to continue to raise awareness of the vital work Kangaroos does to support young people in Mid Sussex with learning disabilities, including those with complex medical needs. Working together we can make a real difference to disabled people in the heart of our community.”

To find out more about Kangaroos and to donate to the charity, log on to www.kangaroos.org.uk

At a full council meeting last Wednesday (June 30, Mrs Belsey reminded everyone there is less than one month left to nominate local heroes for a Mid Sussex Applauds award.

With nominations closing at the end of July, she urged people to get their nominations in for individuals, groups and organisations who have gone above and beyond for their community.

The eight categories include: Young Achiever, Young Volunteer of the Year, the Good Sport award and the Lifetime Achievement award.