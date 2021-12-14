Former Worthing day centre could be turned into homes

Former Ashcroft Centre

The building at 6-8 Ashdown Road, Worthing, was previously the Ashdown Club for Children with Special Needs.

It was leased by WSCC to Guild Care and has been used as a day care centre since 1998. The building has been empty since April 2021.

Guild Care relocated the facilities to its nearby centre in Birkdale Road which provides respite for adults with learning disabilities and their families.

When the property was placed on the market, the majority of potential buyers said they would convert it for residential purposes.

Now the building’s new owner is seeking permission for a change of use so it can be turned into two new homes.

The property lies within the Little High Street conservation area and, although plans show no major alterations to the outside, upgrades and repairs are planned.