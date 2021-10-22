First look at Shoreham Airport’s proposed commercial buildings

Application site for new commercial space

An application for new commercial and distribution buildings and space to accommodate a pumping station at the airport gained outline planning permission in December 2019.

Not all details about the appearance, layout, and scale were known at the time Albermarle Shoreham Airport Ltd submitted the plans but these new designs confirm what some of the buildings could look like.

Shallow, barrelled roofs and full height, glazed offices could feature if the plans are approved and the buildings will have a ‘uniform’ look between them.

Proposed layout

Parking for more than 100 cars around the buildings and service areas are also included in the development.

A grey and blue colour scheme was selected for the buildings so they would blend in with the natural surrounds and open spaces associated with the airport.

This follows concerns that the wider plan for more commercial buildings could damage the green space between Shoreham and Lancing and would be clearly visible from the South Downs National Park.

Some areas of the park are International Dark Sky Reserves and conditions were placed on the plans so they do not create a high level of light pollution.

Following a risk assessment, the developer said proposed lighting ‘will not have any significant negative impact on the immediate environment’.

Landscaping will also surround the new buildings to act as a green buffer.

The Shoreham Property Trust submitted the designs this month and say the buildings will range in height from nine to 12.5 metres.

This takes into account height restrictions associated with the runway safety zones.

Worthing and Adur Chamber of Commerce supported the original application because the wider plans could generate ‘around 450 jobs’ and ‘contribute £12.2 million to the local economy’.

In a statement at the time, the business group said: “This is firmly welcomed and can only help to secure Shoreham Airport [as] a future business growth hub.”