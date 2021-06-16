Extra council tax discount for Mid Sussex households struggling financially

Residents on low incomes receive council tax support to help reduce their bills but many are still struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mid Sussex District Council and West Sussex County Council have agreed to provide an extra council tax discount of up to £150 in 2021/22 for those most in need.

Ruth de Mierre, cabinet member for customer services at MSDC, said: “Many people will be facing serious financial challenges because of the Covid-19 pandemic and we must do everything we can to support our residents through these tough times.

“This much needed support for our most vulnerable residents will be processed without the need for an application and we will send an updated council tax bill that confirms the reduction to all eligible households.

“If you’re struggling to pay your council tax then please contact us as soon as possible. We can put you in contact with the money and pensions service, who provide free independent debt advice. They can help you to put payments of non-priority debts, like credit card bills, on hold and create arrangements that work for you and your unique financial situation.

“We know it’s hard to take that first step and reach out for help but the worst thing you can do is ignore the situation because it could lead to court proceedings, additional costly fees, and ever-increasing debt. Please don’t delay, get in contact with us if you are struggling and together we’ll help you through this.”

Anyone who is struggling financially can contact Mid Sussex District Council directly for support by calling 01444 477564 or emailing [email protected]