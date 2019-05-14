Ex-Worthing auction house could be turned into boxing academy

A former Worthing auction house could be turned into a boxing academy if plans for the partially listed facility are approved.

Campbells occupied 44-46 High Street before the gavel came down for the final time last year.

But now planning permission is being sought by Worthing WBC Cares Boxing Academy to convert the buildings into its permanent premises.

A statement to Worthing Borough Council said: “The change of use represents an opportunity to reuse a vacant commercial unit to provide a bespoke academy which seeks to offer classes and programmes to help children and adults turn their lives around and keep them focused, to prevent them from being victims of crime.”

According to planning documents, 44 High Street was Grade II listed in 1976, with 46 High Street not listed in its own right.

The plans would see the former ground-floor reception area turned into a juice bar, with the auction hall converted into a fitness suite.

A changing room and boxing gym would be installed on the second floor, with toilet facilities on both floors.

No external changes are planned, documents confirmed.

A statement by agents ECE Planning said group exercise sessions could take place on site between 6am and 9am and 6pm and 9pm, with noise mitigation in the form of over-boarding the ground-floor walls proposed.

