‘Enormous dedication’ of two former Horsham district councillors is recognised

Eve Mauchel and Godfrey Newman with HDC chairman David Skipp

Eve Mauchel and Godfrey Newman were conferred with the title at an extraordinary council meeting on Wednesday (December 10).

Mrs Mauchel was a member of Horsham Urban Council from 1967 to 1972 and then the district council from 1973 to 1995.

She told the meeting: “Thank you very much everybody for this honour – I don’t deserve it because I’ve enjoyed myself too much.”

Mr Newman, who did not speak at the meeting, was first elected to the council in 1991, representing Forest Ward. He stepped down in August due to health issues.

Mrs Mauchel’s honour was proposed by Liz Kitchen (Con, Colgate & Rusper), who described her as ‘formidable’.

Toni Bradnum (Con, Nuthurst & Lower Beeding) added: “It’s Eve and those who went before her and those who have served since that have made our district what it is today.”

Congratulating Mrs Mauchel on the honour, she joked: “You may now drive your sheep through the Carfax.”

Mr Newman’s honour was proposed by Paul Clarke (Pulborough, Coldwaltham & Amberley), who described him as ‘even-tempered, open-minded and easy going’.

Louise Potter (Lib Dem, Broadbridge Heath) added: “His passion for the role was abundantly clear and I know it was with great reluctance that he stood down.

“We miss his calm presence and his dry sense of humour.”

There was laughter when Billy Greening (Con, Southwater North) announced that Mr Newman had been one of his teachers at Tanbridge House School.

Mr Greening told Mr Newman he was an ‘excellent, decent, kind person and a wonderful councillor and we can all learn a lot from you’.

There was no doubt that both Mrs Mauchel and Mr Newman were diligent, hard-working councillors.

She served as chairman of the council, acted as chairman on a couple of committees and was a member of the Horsham Forest Neighbourhood Council.

He served on no fewer than eight committees, covering everything from leisure to planning.

Speaking after the meeting, David Skipp, chairman of the council, said: “With so many years of service between them, they have contributed greatly to the work of the council through their wisdom, knowledge and vast experience, for which we are all exceptionally grateful.