East Grinstead flats above town centre shop approved

The application, to convert two floors of commercial space above the shop, in London Road, were given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (January 13).

Permission for 11 flats had already been given in February 2020 and members were told this could lawfully still be built.

But there was a feeling among the committee that this latest application was better.

Flats are set to be created above East Grinstead's Superdrug store

Dick Sweatman (Con, East Grinstead – Herontye) said it ‘tidied things up quite a bit’.

Others, though, were not so pleased.

John Dabell (Con, East Grinstead – Town) said he was ‘extremely concerned’ about the plans, sharing a strong recommendation from the town council that they be refused as ‘overdevelopment’.

The application, from Hawkeye Property Holdings Ltd, was approved by ten votes to one.

It allowed for roof extensions and alterations to be carried out to fit five flats on both the first and second floors.

Eight of them will have two bedrooms and two will have one bedroom.

Roof lights and new windows will also be fitted.

A report to the committee said the flats would be accessed via Dallaway Gardens, there would be space for 20 bicycles in the basement and a rubbish and recycling storage area would be accessed via an existing car parking yard.

The ground floor and part of the basement would still be occupied by Superdrug.