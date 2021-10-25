Decision due on development off A259 between Rustington and Angmering

Proposed layout

Arun District Council’s planning committee will hear the plans for the grazing land to the west of Brook Lane and south of the A259 in more detail.

The site is currently home to a detached house and stables.

Plans include 90 homes, a 72 bed care home, a railway crossing, parking, access and landscaping.

A range of homes are included, consisting of: 10 one-bed flats, 14 two-bed flats, 28 two-bed houses, 37 three-beds, and one four-bed property.

Just over 30 per cent would be ‘affordable’ in line with requirements and they would be served by 90 parking spaces and 18 visitor spaces.

Four play areas are also included in the designs.

Store Property Investments Limited first submitted the plans in 2017 but was denied planning permission by the council’s development control committee.

The committee said this was due to an ‘unsustainable location’ and ‘proximity to the railway line’.

The developer appealed the decision with the planning inspectorate and won in April 2018.

This means it was granted outline permission to go ahead with conditions.

Angmering Parish Council has objected to the detailed plans citing ‘poor’ pedestrian access to the site and the railway via Mill Lane and Penfold Lane.

The parish council is calling for ‘safeguarding measures’ to be put in place for future care home residents due to the proximity to both the A259 and railway line.

Safety fencing, acoustic fencing and hedging have been planned to protect from the nearby road and railway.

Rustington Parish Council also objected, citing the lack of a travel plan and concerns over Penfold Lane being ‘in a poor state of repair’.

A total of 15 representations from residents highlighted similar concerns over the proximity of the care home to major travel routes, increasing traffic on the A259, pedestrian safety, pressure on infrastructure and potential damage to wildlife.

Council officers said that concerns over a travel plan and the suitability of Penfold Lane to support the development were not relevant to the reserved matters application, which will be discussed on Wednesday.

They added that any other issues highlighted by the objections had been considered by the planning inspector when the application was appealed.

The council ecology officer did note the lack of a construction and environmental management plan which was a condition required by granting outline permission.

Officers noted that a ‘wildlife corridor’, new trees and ponds were planned and they are recommending that the application is approved with conditions.