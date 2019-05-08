Decision due on development at site of burnt-out Lancing home

Plans to demolish a fire-damaged house and replace it with a five-bedroom home are to be considered by Adur District Council next week.

The application for 4 Old Shoreham Road, in Lancing, also includes adding two four-bedroom houses behind the neighbouring home at number 6.

The building, at the A27 roundabout, was gutted in a blaze in December 2015 and has been branded an ‘eyesore’ by locals.

But six previous applications for the site have all been refused, with two dismissed at appeal.

The previous applications ranged from six flats and six houses down to two semi-detached houses and double garages.

One of the ongoing concerns among residents has been the plan to close the existing entrance to the site from the A27 roundabout, instead extending the Old Shoreham Road to create a new access road.

It was a concern shared by Lancing Parish Council, which said the traffic scheme was ‘flawed’ and asked if refuse or emergency vehicles would actually be able to get to the new homes.

Objecting to the application, the parish said the plans were ‘over-development’ adding that any improvements to the site should be ‘like-for-like’.

The council received two letters supporting the plans, describing it as a ‘sensible, well-planned application’ and claiming objections were ‘driven by

vendetta rather than fact’.

The application will be considered by the planning committee on Monday (May 13). The meeting will be held at 7pm in the Queen Elizabeth II Room at the Shoreham Centre, Shoreham-by-Sea.

To view the application, log on to the Adur District Council website and search for AWDM/0337/18.

Karen Dunn , Local Democracy Reporting Service