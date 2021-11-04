Deadline on signing development agreement for new Woodlands Meed college extended

Proposed new college for Woodlands Meed in Burgess Hll

West Sussex County Council had given the Burgess Hill special school until today (Thursday November 4) to complete the paperwork or proposals to build a new college would be withdrawn.

Governors at the school said their legal representative – who was on holiday when the letter spelling out the ultimatum arrived during half-term last week – would not be able respond before the deadline.

Now, the county council says it has received details from the governors of three issues now outstanding before a development agreement can be signed.

On the understanding that the three points raised by the governors this week are now the only matters remaining to be resolved, the council has agreed to extend the deadline to sign the development agreement until Wednesday November 10.

The three points the governors have asked for further reassurance on are:

• Confirmation that the build includes provision of a fully functional properly operating hoist system

• Details of the temporary classrooms planned for use during the build to be discussed with the headteacher

• To be re-sent a copy of the contractor’s Health and Safety proposals.

The council responded to these points yesterday (Wednesday November 3) providing the information requested by the governors.

The council’s cabinet has agreed to give the governors some additional time to consider its response.

The council and the contractor have explored the implications of deferring the signing for one more week. It says it has worked closely with the contractor to identify ways to adapt the development programme to incorporate this latest small delay without impacting on the overall project costs and delivery dates.

The costs of this project rise with every delay and all involved are keen to start right away to see the new build in use as soon as possible.

Nigel Jupp, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for learning and skills, said: “The priority for us all is to see our children and young people provided with new facilities as soon as possible. We’ve listened to the parents and we agree with the urgency of making this happen

“We’ve been very concerned about the rising costs facing the construction industry and the pressures this is placing on the Woodlands Meed project. We’re working closely with our contractor to keep the build on target, with the aim of meeting the original completion date for the main building of May 2023.

“I will continue to listen to the families and work with all involved to take this forward as a matter of urgency.”