Crawley MP backs Boris Johnson for Tory leader

Crawley’s MP has backed Boris Johnson to be the next Conservative Party leader.

Theresa May stood down as the party’s leader last week but remains Prime Minister until his successor is chosen.

There are ten candidates currently in the leaderships race: Michael Gove, Matt Hancock, Mark Harper, Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid, Mr Johnson, Andrea Leadsom, Esther McVey, Dominic Raab and Rory Stewart.

Crawley MP Henry Smith has come out in support of Mr Johnson as he would ‘deliver the record vote for Brexit without delay’.

He said on Twitter: “Beyond, he speaks to people’s aspiration for our country’s future prosperity, an enhanced environment and British global confidence.”

Conservative MPs will whittle down the candidates down to two, with ordinary party members then choosing the new leader.