New chairman and vice-chairman elected for Rustington Parish Council

Councillor Alison Cooper was confirmed as chairman for the 2021/2022 civic year at a recent annual parish council meeting and councillor Graham Tyler was appointed vice-chairman, effective from May 24.

On being elected, Mrs Cooper, who has lived in Rustington for more than 45 years, told the Gazette: “I am delighted to have been elected as chairman of Rustington Parish Council for a third term, having previously held this post in 2015 and 2016.

“I would like to thank my fellow councillors for re-electing me. I look forward to working with the vice-chairman, councillor Graham Tyler, once again, and I am sure that we will make a great team to lead the parish council.”

Rustington Parish Council’s new chairman, councillor Alison Cooper

Mrs Cooper is married to Andy and they have three children. The couple have owned and ran various retail businesses in the village.

Mrs Cooper, who has always been active within the community, is also an elected Arun district councillor, representing Rustington East Ward, and a newly-elected West Sussex county councillor.

Mr Taylor is married to Diane and they have three daughters and five grandchildren. The couple have lived in Rustington for more than 40 years.

Mr Taylor previously served as chairman of the parish council from 2004-2007 and again in 2014-2015.

Rustington Parish Council's new vice-chairman, councillor Graham Tyler