Appeal made over rejection of 70 home plan in East Wittering

Controversial plans to build 70 new homes in East Wittering have returned after developers lodged an appeal over a previous decision to reject them

By Kelly Brown
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 11:53 am

The proposals to build the 70 homes on land to the West of Church Road, Church Road were previously rejected by Chichester District Council in June - much to the delight of residents who went to the council meeting where the decision was made to protest over the plans.

Concerns over flooding, sewage and a lack of infrastructure were among the concerns raised by those objecting to the planning application.

June's protest over plans for 70 homes in West Wittering. Picture by Karen Dunn SUS-211124-114922003

However the developer is now appealing against that decision in the hopes an independent planning inspector will overturn the refusal and grant permission.

A planning inquiry will be held at a later date where the arguments will be heard.

Anyone wishing to comment on the proposals should send their views to The Planning Inspectorate FAO - Robert Wordsworth, 3J Kite Wing, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol, BS1 6PN or email [email protected] quoting the appeal reference, APP/L3815/W/21/3286315 by December 20.

