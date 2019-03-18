‘Concrete crushing’ plant plans for Yapton withdrawn

Plans for a ‘concrete-crushing’ plant in Yapton have been withdrawn after dozens of objections from angry residents.

TJ Waste and Recycling, which specialises in waste management and bulk haulage, already operates a materials recycling facility (MRF) at Northwood Farm off Burndell Road.

This handles construction and demolition/skip waste.

The company was seeking permission for a new inert waste recycling facility on land next to the existing MRF and submitted an application to West Sussex County Council.

The new plant would have enabled TJ to produce secondary aggregates from inert waste, which objectors have described as ‘concrete-crushing’.

But the applicant wrote to the county council last week informing planners it would like to withdraw the application.

Both Yapton and Clymping parish councils objected to the application, arguing that the site is in the countryside, while the operations would increase traffic and have a negative effect on residents.

Their representations also suggested there are alternative locations nearby that would be more suitable.

Meanwhile residents raised concerns about an increase in traffic, dust pollution, noise and the site’s proximity to residential properties.

One resident wrote: “Currently Yapton is a rural residential village which will be transformed into an industrial site.”

Another added: “Yapton is a village, not an industrial town. We need to preserve open spaces and village life, not destroy it.”