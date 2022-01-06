Chancellor Rishi Sunak in Haywards Heath to visit NHS Covid vaccination centre - in pictures
Chancellor Rishi Sunak was in Haywards Heath today to see the amazing efforts of NHS staff and volunteers in delivering Mid Sussex’s Covid vaccination programme.
Clair Hall in Perrymount Road has been the district’s main vaccination centre for the past year.
It recently hit the milestone of 167,000 Covid vaccines administered.
The majority of residents received their first two doses last year and are now receiving boosters, efforts which have been accelerated with the massive increase in cases due to the spread of the Omicron variant.
Every eligible adult in England aged 18 and over has now had the chance to get a COVID-19 booster jab.
More than 28.8 million people in England – more than 7 in 10 of eligible adults – have had their booster following the expansion of the vaccination programme.
This includes around 90 per cent of those aged 50 and over who are eligible.
The government is continuing to support the booster rollout with millions more appointments being made available beyond the initial acceleration.
Mr Sunak said: “I’m in Haywards Heath to see our fantastic vaccination booster drive in action.
“We all know that boosters are the best way to protect ourselves against Omicron. We’ve done 34 million already, lots more to do. Thanks to the team who are working really hard here and if you haven’t had your booster yet, please get boosted now.”
For more information about how to book at an appointment for a booster, visit the NHS website.