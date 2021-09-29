Case for refurbishing Clair Hall made by campaigners

an artist’s impression for a refurbished Clair Hall ( courtesy of Its Magic)

The permanent closure of the Haywards Heath venue, was agreed by Mid Sussex District Council’s cabinet last summer but the decision was withdrawn after a legal challenge.

Since then it has been used as a Covid testing centre and is now at the heart of the district’s vaccination programme until 2022.

A 12-week public consultation organised by the district council asking for views about the future of the site closed last week.

Campaigners say the response to date shows people are overwhelmingly in favour of the site being used for community use, but one of the key decisions is whether the building should be simply refurbished or redeveloped.

Whilst Haywards Heath Town Council is supporting a new build, the supporters of Clair Hall, concerned about the timescale and funding for a new building, are taking a different approach.

Haywards Heath Community CIC, Its Magic and the user group Save Clair Hall have been working together to prepare a realistic and viable scheme for the refurbishment of the building to ensure that it is fit for purpose for continued use, until such time as a scheme and funding for a new building can be prepared.

Tim French, founder of Its Magic, said: “The building is essentially sound. With a large main hall and various studios the footprint provides the event and performance space and flexibility of use responses to the consultation has confirmed the public requires.

“It is important that the building is made sustainable by improving insulation and updating the services. The provision of fully retractable bleacher seating (tiered seating) would provide better performance facilities, and at the same time retaining use of the space as for large events.”

He added: “No one is disagreeing that the building looks tired, but we have a scheme for updating the appearance, and sustainability which is realistic and achievable.

Colin Kenward, representative of the user group Save Clair Hall, said: “The period of use of Clair Hall as a vaccination centre has proved that claims by Mid Sussex District Council that there are 20 other alternative venues has proved to be incorrect.

“Many previous user groups have found other venues are either not available or simply not suitable. Sadly, there is no other performance space available in the area. This scheme would solve many of the issues with the existing building and enable local groups to rebuild their following and explore potential new audiences.”

The group has also looked at suggestions for future management of Clair Hall.

Marion Wilcock, director of Haywards Heath Community Use, said: “The most obvious course of action is to follow the example of Chequer Mead in East Grinstead and The Depot Lewes and set up a Community Interest Organisation (not for profit organisation), managed by a small board of trustees (including a council representative) with a small team of employees supported by a group of volunteers.”