Candidates for Bognor Regis Town Council election announced

Candidates set to contest next month’s Bognor Regis Town Council elections have been announced.

Polling will be held on Thursday May 2, the same day as Arun District Council elections.

Here are the candidates standing in each ward:

HATHERLEIGH

Adam Cunard (Independent)

Simon McDougall (Labour)

PEVENSEY

Sandra Daniells (Independent)

Pat Dillon (Conservatives)

Inna Erskine (Liberal Democrats)

John Erskine (Liberal Democrats)

Ian Manion (Labour)

Helen Scutt (Labour)

Linda Shepperd (Labour)

HOTHAM

John Barrett (Liberal Democrats)

Steve Goodheart (Independent)

David Meagher (Labour)

Roger Nash (Labour)

Stephen Reynolds (Conservatives)

Wayne Smith (Liberal Democrats)

Jerry Tomlinson (Labour)

Jeanette Warr (Liberael Democrats)

Michelle White (Labour)

MARINE

Nigel Alner (Labour)

Jim Brooks (Independent)

Claire Needs (Liberal Democrats)

Heather Robbins (Labour)

Alison Sharples (Labour)

Matt Stanley (Liberal Democrats)

ORCHARD

Lynne Armstrong (Labour)

Kenton Batley (Liberal Democrats)

Chris Collins (Liberal Democrats)

Jan Cosgrove (Labour)

David Darling (Conservatives)

Alan Foster (Labour)

Henry Jones (Liberal Democrats)

Kelly Morris (Labour)

Samantha Staniforth (Liberal Democrats)

Phil Woodall (Independent)