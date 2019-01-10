Call to improve ‘grim’ bike storage area at Bognor Regis railway station

‘Grim’ bike storage facilities at Bognor Regis railway station need significant improvement, one commuter has suggested.

Andy Perry, 56, who lives in Felpham and works in Crawley, cycles to and from the station every day.

He described how the cycle storage area containing the bike racks next to the station’s side entrance is currently ‘grim’ and ‘disgusting’.

He explained how the area can feel threatening as it is dark and not very well lit, street drinkers often congregate there, while people sometimes take to urinating in the corner.

Andy said: “Visitors to the town use that to get in and out of the station and a lot of people use that exit because that’s where the taxis are.

“What kind of impression does that create for the town?”

Given the recent refurbishment of the station, he added: “To me it’s just the one bit remaining that could be looking so much nicer.”

He suggested the whole area needed a deep clean, with CCTV and improved lighting also required.

While possibly less achievable, Andy would also like to see secure bike storage for season ticket holders and even a cycle hub offering bike repair and shower facilities.

He said: “Better facilities would encourage more people to cycle to the station and use the train.”

He has raised the issues with Southern a number of times over the last two or three years but has only ever receiving general responses and ‘no evidence of anything happening’.

A spokesman for Southern said: “We are aware of these issues and are currently tackling those within our control.

“We will improve security and cleanliness in the cycle storage area by installing additional railings to create a single entrance covered by CCTV cameras, replacing the existing lighting with new LED units and replacing the old pigeon netting. Network Rail will be fixing the leak in the concourse roof shortly.”