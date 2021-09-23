Call for work on bringing Clair Hall back into use to start

Clair Hall in Haywards Heath

A motion on notice, scheduled to be tabled by Richard Bates (Lib Dem, Haywards Heath – Ashenground), will call for a report to be prepared laying out the work needed to bring the hall back into use.

The permanent closure of the hall, in Haywards Heath, was agreed by the cabinet last summer but the decision was withdrawn after a legal challenge.

Since then it has been used as a Covid testing centre and will sit at the heart of the district’s vaccination programme until 2022.

Seconded by Robert Eggleston (Lib Dem, Burgess Hill – Meeds), the motion asks for the report to be prepared before the NHS leaves.

It also asks for recommendations to be made as to the running and management of the 50-year-old hall over a three-year period as well as how repair and refitting costs could be met.

A 12-week public consultation into the future of the site closed on September 22.

If the motion is agreed, a working group will be set up to take on board the findings of the consultation and to commission a study to find out what type of facilities the community actually wants and needs.

A second motion, tabled by Paul Brown (Green, High Weald) will ask the council to resolve to intensify its efforts to reduce carbon emissions throughout the district,