Bolney farm owner ‘disappointed’ at refusal of glamping pods plan

James Lea, of Stonerocks Farm, Bolney, said he was disappointed by the decision made by the planning committee on January 13, especially as planning officers had recommended his application for approval.

Mr Lea and his sister inherited the farm almost two years ago after their father passed away.

He said: “A huge amount of consideration and time went into the application, including hiring a landscape architect, looking at where to plant wild flowers and hedgerows and trying to enhance the local landscape in the application.

Bolney farm unhappy at its plan for three luxury glamping pods rejected by Mid Sussex District Council, pictured James Lea. Pic by S Robards

“We will appeal. It was written up for approval by the council’s planning officers, so we are hopeful of a different outcome at appeal.”

The 3m high pods were labelled ‘posh sheds’ by one councillor while Judy Llewellyn-Burke (Con, Bolney), who has lived next to the farm for 20 years, said allowing the pods to be built would change the character of this landscape ‘entirely for the worse’.

But Mr Lea pointed out that the plan was to do far more than simply installing the pods.

He said: “Our ambition with the farm is to try to breathe some life into it, as it hasn’t really been used for the past ten years or so.

Bolney farm unhappy at its plan for three luxury glamping pods rejected by Mid Sussex District Council, pictured James Lea. Pic by S Robards

“Preserving and indeed trying to enhance the local landscape is incredibly important to us.”

Another concern raised by the planning committee was the fact the farm sits in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

They used this as the reason to refuse the application, despite a report from officers saying the plans would ‘support the rural economy while maintaining the quality of the rural landscape character and conserving the AONB’.

Mr Lea said: “We are aware that this part of Mid Sussex is very special, and we are keen to keep it that way.

“Our ambition with Stonerocks is to generate some modest income from the farm and to re-invest this income back into the site.

“Our view remains that this is an appropriate use of the land, which causes minimal impact, preserves the setting, follows the local planning policy framework and will allow for us to maintain the farm going forward.”