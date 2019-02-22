Bid to cut down use of plastics in Crawley

Supermarkets in Crawley could be asked to introduce plastic-free aisles and cut down on the amount of plastic packaging they use.

The suggestion – along with one to end the sale of water in plastic bottles on council-run premises – is due to be discussed by the borough.

A notice of motion from Geraint Thomas (Lab, Northgate) will support the European Parliament’s recent vote for a complete ban on single-use plastics such as straws, cutlery and cups.

The motion stated: “Hundreds of millions of tons of new plastic is made every year, much of which is for single use such as plastic bags, straws and food packaging.

“In many cases there are practicable alternatives available that area either reusable or compostable.

“The Ellen MacArthur Foundation…has estimated that, by weight, there could be more plastic in the oceans than fish by 2050.”

Mr Thomas asked for an audit of single-use plastic used by the authority and called for them to be replaced with ‘sustainable or reusable alternatives wherever possible’.

In an effort to cut down on the number of plastic bottles bought and thrown away in the town, the motion has called for free water fountains to be installed in popular areas such as playgrounds.

Cafes, restaurants and other businesses and organisations could also be asked to make it easier for people to have a free drink of tap water.

And it has been suggested that more should be done to promote apps which highlight the location of free water.

The council will meet at the town hall, in The Boulevard, at 7.30pm on Wednesday February 27. Members of the public are welcome to attend, and 30 minutes will be set aside for public question time.