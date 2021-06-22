Bid for £14million to help revitalise Burgess Hill town centre

The money would be used to start the transformation of The Martlets Shopping Centre, make sustainable transport and public relam upgrades and create a new digital hub to support local businesses.

The government is currently inviting bids to a £4.8bn Levelling Up Fund for projects that invest in infrastructure such as regenerating town centres and high streets, upgrading local transport and revitalising cultural and heritage assets.

Redevelopment of the Martlets was approved all the way back in 2016, but a revised scheme including 172 flats, a ten-screen cinema, bowling alley, gym and hotel was given the thumbs up last September.

Burgess Hill town centre - April 2021.Pic S Robards

Although only demolition works and relocation of businesses has taken place so far, the company behind the plans NewRiver said earlier this month it remained committed to the town centre and would be sharing further updates when it is in a position to do so.

Jonathan Ash-Edwards, leader of Mid Sussex District Council, said: “The district council is determined to do what it can to support the regeneration of Burgess Hill town centre and, if successful, our bid to the Levelling Up Fund will accelerate delivery of the regeneration project.

“It will also fund projects to improve sustainable transport and open a Digital Hub to support local businesses and create jobs in the town centre. A successful bid would be a big boost for Burgess Hill and the local economy and I hope that the community will get behind it.”

Mims Davies, Mid Sussex MP, added: “I am pleased to support this important bid to the Levelling Up Fund. Burgess Hill and Mid Sussex is growing. Good progress is being made on delivering sustainable housing, employment space, new public facilities and sustainable transport links.

“But, I know the town centre remains a significant concern for my constituents and the ongoing requirement to update the facilities and its offer to a growing community.

“Its redevelopment is clearly lagging behind the other investment in the town and the pandemic has further frustrated the pace of its recovery. My Government recognises this is an issue for town centres across the country and it is why it has enabled investment through the Levelling Up Fund.

“This £14m bid aims to address the issues and speed up the pace of the redevelopment for the whole town centre. If successful, it will provide the vital new injection needed to quickly deliver much wanted and desired local improvements to our town centre that are so needed and well supported.”

Andrew Griffith, MP, for Arundel and South Downs, said: “This Levelling Up Fund bid aims to leverage significant additional private sector funding to regenerate the town centre. If successful, it will benefit my constituents living in nearby villages of Hassocks, Keymer and Hurstpierpoint with sustainable transport links to the town and job creation.”

Paul Marshall, Leader of West Sussex County Council, said: “We are determined to support the growth of Burgess Hill and the facilities communities need.