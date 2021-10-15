5G mast planned very near to Worthing primary school

Proposed 5G mast in Chesswood Road, Worthing

CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd submitted plans for a 15 metre mast and accompanying street cabinets earlier this month.

The mast would sit just south of 53 Chesswood Road and would be used to improve Three’s ‘essential, new 5G coverage’ in Broadwater, says the company.

Chesswood Junior School, Dolphins Day Nursery and Greatsaurus Nursery are located within 200 metres of the proposed site and the company says it has contacted the nurseries and the school via letter.

The same company submitted plans for another 15 metre tall mast on the corner of Lyndhurst Road and Park Road last month (AWDM/1708/21).

In its application, CK Hutchison Networks said: “Three are in the process of building out the UK’s fastest 5G network.

“Three has 140MHz of 5G spectrum, which means our service will be much faster and able to handle more data.

“To bring this new technology to the people, CK Hutchison Networks (UK)

Ltd will need to provide a mix of upgrades to existing sites and the building of new sites. ”

One Chesswood Road resident objected to the plans, saying: “The location is on a busy residential pavement with schools, nurseries, health care and care homes in [the] immediate vicinity.

“There must be more suitable locations for a 5G mast away from residential houses, nurseries, care homes and schools.”

CK Hutchinson Networks Ltd. says it is ‘extremely limited’ in where it can build such masts due to their limited range.

The company added that ‘people are also using their mobiles in their homes’ which it says requires masts to be placed ‘in or close to residential areas’.

The height of the pole ‘has been kept to the absolute minimum’, says the company and could introduce 5G to areas that do not currently have coverage.

A statement from Chesswood Junior School said: “The school is aware of the 5G mast application and is guided on its position by Public Health England advice. At this time the school would expect any permission for an installation to be granted on the basis that it will be well within the guidelines of the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) for limiting exposures particularly in view of the proximity of the school.

“We trust our professional colleagues in West Sussex and Adur & Worthing councils to secure community confidence in this decision. We trust they will be undertaking appropriate due diligence ensuring any installation remains well within established tolerances supported by Public Health England, placing the school and wider community health first.”

The company has applied for permission for the mast through permitted development rights.

Council planning officers complained about the notice given by the company.

They said that notice was given ‘on the same day’ as the application and therefore the council did not have an opportunity to comment before it was submitted.

Officers added: “Despite the above, the council did respond to the pre-application enquiry within 24 hours expressing concern regarding the siting of the proposed structure.”