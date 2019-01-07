Police launch new appeal after arson attack near Horsham

A new appeal for information has gone out from police investigating a blaze at a property near Horsham days before Christmas.

Police say they believe the fire - at Foxfield Cottages in Southwater - was started deliberately. A camper van was destroyed in the blaze and a nearby house annexe was damaged.

Southwater arson

A police spokesman said: “The alarm was raised at 3am on Sunday December 23. The camper van was parked on a driveway at Foxfield Cottages close to its junction with Andrews Road. No one was hurt.

“Subsequent examination suggested the fire was started deliberately and police are keen to speak to anyone with knowledge of the incident.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 46 of 23/12.

Alternatively they can visit Crimestoppers or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.