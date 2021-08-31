Police appeal for witnesses after serious collision in East Preston

Police said a green Kawasaki J300 motor scooter collided with street furniture on Station Road at the junction with Vicarage Lane at 7.10am.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are urging witnesses, anyone with dash cam or CCTV, or anyone who saw the vehicle being ridden in the area prior to the crash, to come forward.

“You can email [email protected] quoting Operation Hawthorns.

Police appeal for witnesses following serious collision in East Preston

“A section of the road remains closed and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes in the meantime.”