Pictures show emergency services responding to fire simulation on Worthing Pier
It is hopefully a scene none of us will have to see in our lifetimes, but a training exercise on Friday (June 11) gave a glimpse of how the emergency services would respond to a disaster on Worthing Pier.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 12:10 pm
From 8pm, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews from Worthing, Littlehampton, East Preston and Storrington took part in a simulated incident.
Joined by HM Coastaguard and coastal wardens from Adur and Worthing Councils, firefighters took part in a drill around the café at the end of the pier, ferrying hoses and rescue equipment along the boards.
Smoke was also seen billowing out of one of the buildings during the realistic drill.
