Young Haywards Heath mum determined to beat dementia

A young Sussex police officer who has been told she will develop a rare form of dementia is spearheading a campaign to raise vital funds to beat the disease.

And thirty-five-year-old mother-of-two Hannah Mackay led the way at a special ‘Memory Walk’ fundraiser in Brighton at the weekend.

The young mum, accompanied by her children, cut the ribbon to launch the Alzheimer’s Society event.

Hannah, a sergeant with Sussex Police, was among 1,000 people who took part.

She decided to launch her fundraiser after learning she will develop a rare inherited form of dementia - frontotemporal dementia - as her father and grandfather both did while in their 50s.

Hannah, who lives near Haywards Heath, said: “Dementia is now the UK’s biggest killer with someone developing it every three minutes - yet dementia research still trails far behind other health conditions, after decades of underfunding.

“Alzheimer’s Society is committed to spending at least £150 million over the next decade on dementia research to improve care for people today and find a cure for tomorrow.”

When first told that she had inherited the disease, Hannah said she was left feeling ‘kicked in the stomach’ but she told of her determination to raise funds for research into finding a cure because of the heart-breaking concern that both her two children could also develop the condition.

More Memory Walks are to be held in London, Surrey and Portsmouth in the next few weeks. To find out more go to memorywalk.org.uk

