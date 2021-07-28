YMCA DownsLink Challenge raises £15,000 in support of homeless young people

The YMCA DownsLink Challenge took place on Saturday, July 17, and has so far raised more than £15,000 for YMCA DownsLink Group which works to put homeless young people back on the path to independence.

Those who took part – the youngest being just eight-years-old – were joined by Alice who lived with at YMCA DownsLink Group’s Horsham foyer, 24-hour supported accommodation, when she was just 17-years-old.

Thanks to being given a stable home and support to get back into education and training she is now a youth advice worker for the charity and is studying for a masters in social work.

YMCA DownsLink Challenge group of walkers SUS-210727-111344001

She ran the 16 miles in an amazingly quick time of just 2:45:03 and has raised £500 for the charity in the process.

Simon, who lived at the charity’s YMCA Crawley Foyer for four years, also took part.

He’s now a support worker himself, working with people with autism. He walked alongside his former support worker and YMCA DownsLink Group, project manager, Sharon Rawcliffe, who he said had ‘changed his life’ whilst he lived in supported accommodation.