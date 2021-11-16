Worthing’s festive fun in the run up to Christmas
A Christmas lights switch-on event will kick off the beginning of the ‘Christmas in Worthing’ campaign for 2021.
The Christmas light switch on will begin at 4pm in Montague Place, Worthing, tomorrow – Friday November 19.
Led by Time for Worthing, the town’s calendar is packed with exciting events in the run-up to Christmas.
As well as events such as ice skating, wreath-making workshops and the East Beach Christmas market, there will also the return of the ever-popular pantomime, with Beauty and the Beast coming to town this year.
Worthing Borough Council leader Kevin Jenkins said: “After such a difficult time, it’s great to see this collaborative approach to the festive season by local key partners – it’s really important to maximise the opportunity to support the local economy at this time of year and provide a range of festive activities that brings people into our town and offers great variety for all.”