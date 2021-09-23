Police were called to Worthing Pier this morning after reports of a man walking fully clothed into the water

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “We received a report of a man walking fully clothed into the water by Worthing Pier at 9.30am on Thursday (23 September).

Shoreham RNLI inshore lifeboat was launched and the coastguard carried out a shoreline search but nothing was found.

“The call was believed to be good intent and related to a man in the water at low tide digging for bait.”

