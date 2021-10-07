Leaders, Explorers, Scouts, Cubs and Beavers from 2nd Durrington Sea Scout Group gathered at the Pond Lane Scout Hut on Saturday to mark the occasion.

The group started in 1961 in the canteen at Durrington Primary School and later acquired a Nissan hut from Greenland Road and moved it to Pond Lane to set up its own headquarters.

The party was attended by more than 80 young people, with special guests Worthing mayor and mayoress Lionel and Karen Harman, and town crier Bob Smytherman.

Scouts at 2nd Durrington Sea Scout Group celebrating the 60th anniversary

Scout Matt Lawrence led the troop’s opening ceremony and some of the volunteer leaders’ contributions were recognised, including a 30-year service award for Cub leader Ian Butler.

Photos of each section were taken and these will be added to a time capsule, along with other items of interest, with the aim of it being opened at the 100th birthday party in 2061.

Matthew Perfect said: “Despite the wind and rain, great fun was had by all with a barbecue, birthday cake and lots of games and activities, including some of the leaders being put in the stocks for the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts to get their revenge.

“The evening part was a chance for adults, both past and present members, including the first Scout to be invested, Peter Smith, to have a catch up and reminisce about the past events as well as looking forward to the next 40 to 60 years of the group.

Explorers at 2nd Durrington Sea Scout Group celebrating the 60th anniversary

“A rousing speech was given by both the chair Sharon Gorf and the group Scout leader Matt Edwards, who both celebrated the past achievements and reiterated the need for continued help from both the current leaders, parents and the wider community at large.”

The Royal Navy recognised group is run entirely by volunteers who are keen to continue to give children of the local area the opportunity to try out activities, learn #SkillsforLife and make new friends.

For information about volunteering as a leader or young people joining as a member, visit worthing-scouts.org.uk.

Cubs at 2nd Durrington Sea Scout Group celebrating the 60th anniversary

Beavers at 2nd Durrington Sea Scout Group celebrating the 60th anniversary