Worthing Rotary: Celebrating 100 years of service to Worthing

Rotarians say the world is a very different place now to 1922, when the Worthing club was formed, but their dedication to charities and good causes remains the same.

Haydn Smith, a former president, said: “So much needed to be done with voluntary help and Rotary rose to the challenge, fundraising to improve the hospital and supporting other voluntary groups in the town.

“Rotary helped form Worthing Council of Social Service, now Guild Care, founded the Boys’ Club, and recognised and supported the poorest and most vulnerable in the community. The work of Rotary continues to this day.”

Robert Clark, right, from Worthing Rotary with volunteers from Aldingbourne Trust at the unveiling of a new plaque at Worthing Railway Station, marking the 100th anniversary of the club

One of the centenary projects will be to help make Worthing Railway Station look attractive, including maintaining the flower beds and securing an art installation.

The club has joined the Southeast Communities Rail Partnership, which brings together local groups along the railway line to improve community engagement.

Aldingbourne Trust has been looking after the station planters for some years and Worthing Rotary has given extra support for 2022 through sponsorship and the donation of crocus corms for a spring display.

Sally Nowak, current Worthing Rotary president, said: “Rotary is pleased to support activities at Worthing Station, including the maintenance of a large planter to enhance the appearance of the main platform.

“We are also working with a local school to secure some artwork for display at the station in 2022, the centenary year of Rotary in Worthing.”

Other special events planned for 2022 include:

Pictorial exhibition of the evolution of the town since 1922

Spring beach clean in central Worthing in late March

Special event for young people in May

Sponsored promenade walk in the summer

Planting 100 trees in recognition of Rotary’s service to the town

An expanded Rotary Carnival at the end of August

More information about these will be released soon.