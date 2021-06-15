Worthing Pride postponed due to lockdown easing delay

The hugely popular event on the Beach House Grounds will now take place on Saturday, September 18 after Boris Johnson announced easing of Covid restrictions would be delayed by four weeks.

Pride was initially going to take place on July 10, on the understanding social restrictions would have been all but removed on June 21.

The organisers said all the same acts, traders, stalls and events would be on the new date, which would bring Worthing’s summer to an ‘amazing close’.

No Caption ABCDE SUS-210125-135240003

In a statement, the organisers said: “The safety of our guests has always been our number one priority and all of our risk assessments detailed the fact that if government guidelines changed we would look to move our date and have

plans in place for this to happen.

“We have worked incredibly hard behind the scenes with all the local governments agencies to ensure that we will be able to bring Worthing Pride to life this year.

“We have ensured that all acts, traders and infrastructure are available for this event to go ahead as planned on the new date so this is simply a chance for every single one of our guests to ‘get jabbed’ and ensure that we are all set to close the summer in style at Worthing Pride.

“All tickets already purchased via our ticketing site will remain valid and you do not need to do anything. Anyone not able to make the new date will be entitled to full refund under our Terms and Conditions listed on our website.

“Worthing Pride will now spend the next 10 weeks ensuring the amazing event we had planned is now even better. All tickets holders will be contacted in due course with the new proposed date.

“We reached the government’s latest announcement, on pausing the lifting of restrictions, having sold over 60 per cent of all tickets available. We want to thank the public for trusting in us up to this point.

“We have limited tickets remaining for September 18, so make sure you do not miss the event, get the new date in your diary and get your tickets today.

“This isn’t the news we wanted to break however customer safety must remain our number one priority and we cannot wait to see you all on Saturday, September 18 at Beach House Grounds, Worthing.”