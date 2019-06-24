Worthing dancers from Nicola Miles Theatre Studios to compete at Dance World Cup

Dancers from Nicola Miles Theatre Studios in Worthing are off to Portugal to compete for Team England in the Dance World Cup.

Seven dancers from the dance school, based at Worthing College, will be competing in the junior small groups in the national section, dancing a piece from Turkey.

The girls are aged between 12 and 17 and include Gabriella Maraña, Chloe Lucas, Phoebe Lucas, Molly Coleman, Tara Buxton, Emily McNair and Holly Nevell.

Sue Clarke, mum to Chloe and Phoebe, said: “The girls have been busy bag packing at Sainsbury’s in Lyons Farm and did a sponsored cycle to raise funds.”