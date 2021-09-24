Opened in 1911, The Dome was the first cinema for paying audiences in West Sussex and is Grade II* listed.

The plaque was unveiled by mayor of Worthing Lionel Harman, who attended the event with mayoress Karen Harman.

They were greeted by the president of the Worthing Society, Anthony Malone, and several members of the Seebold family and Worthing Society – a number of whom led a long campaign to save the Dome when it came under threat of demolition in the 1980s.

The Dome, Worthing, unveilled a blue Plaque to commemorate Carl Seebold who commissioned the building of The Dome

Sue Belton, chair of The Worthing Society, said: “Carl Seebold has left an important legacy in terms of the architectural, cultural and social history of the town and a Blue Plaque is long overdue.”

The Blue Plaque commemorating Carl Seebold

