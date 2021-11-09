World’s largest contemporary choir returns to in-person rehearsals in Sussex

Rock Choir returns to in-person rehearsals in Horsham, Billingshurst, Horley, Arun Valley, Worthing and Chichester.

Caroline Redman Lusher, creator and creative director of Rock Choir, said: “I am overjoyed that our ‘Rockies’ have been allowed to regroup and sing together inside once again.

“It’s been a long and emotional 18 months waiting for this moment to happen. I am so proud of all the Rock Choir members and my dedicated Rock Choir team who passionately led our choirs with the love, energy and positivity that Rock Choir is famous for.

“The nation’s mental health is at its worst and the services and support to combat loneliness, depression and anxiety are in huge demand and oversubscribed. Allowing choirs to reunite across the whole of the UK will now have a tremendous and positive impact and allow a healing process to begin for those who take part.”

Rock Choir leader Sarah Hollick said: “It has been such a joyful experience, hearing the Rockies sing together in harmony after such a difficult time apart.

“Rock Choir is like a family and to see that family back together and to witness the healing power of singing and socialising in person is very special. We would love to welcome anyone who would like to join Rock Choir this term and invite people of all ages and abilities to come and be a part of this fantastic group of singers.”

Rock Choir is giving those who prefer or need to remain isolated the opportunity to take part in the autumn term with the launch of the National Online Rock Choir. Members can learn the songs from the comfort of their own homes and can rejoin the live choirs whenever they are ready.

During lockdown, the community spirit of Rock Choir flourished as charity events, quizzes and social activities were organised online.