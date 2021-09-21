A set of designs detailing the transformation were put out for public consultation earlier this year and got the thumbs-up from the majority of respondents.

Bids were invited to deliver the approved scheme with the contract being awarded to Ground Control Ltd.

The award-winning landscape company, which has delivered many high-quality projects, including at Kew Gardens in London, will bring an experienced team to Place St Maur.

They will be working with specialists The Fountain Workshop on the water feature elements of the scheme.

Iain Bruce, senior manager, said: “Ground Control Ltd is very pleased to be involved in the enhancement of Place St Maur for Arun District Council.

“We have won in excess of 20 national awards for our projects and will bring all our resources together to deliver a project of the highest quality for the residents and visitors to Bognor Regis.”

Councillor David Edwards, chair of Arun District Council’s environment and neighbourhood services committee, said: “It will be exciting to see the foundations of this important project being put in place and we’re pleased that the work is in the hands of such an experienced contractor.

“We believe the finished result will be a real boost to the area and kickstart further renovation projects of this kind, which will in turn lead to more investment and a brighter future for this great town.”

The contractors will be working with businesses adjacent to the project site to ensure that access is maintained during the construction phase.

The project is the result of a successful bid to Coast to Capital, with the council awarded a £1.2 million grant towards a total capital budget of £1.5m.

Anthony Middleton, acting chief executive at Coast to Capital, said: “Our vision for the Coast to Capital area is to build back stronger, smarter and greener – working with our partners to make a difference to people and places and ensuring that our region is a fantastic place to live, grow and succeed.

“I am delighted to see the Place St Maur project progressing which will make an excellent contribution to the transformation of Bognor Regis, attracting businesses, visitors and residents alike.”

When finished, the area will feature a flexible plaza area with wave patterned surfacing and central water jets to be lit at night, along with shallow pools for water play.

There will also be an area to host events.

On the edges of the site, coastal planting has been included to sit alongside new seating, made from materials associated with the beach, such as pebbles and timber.

There will also be areas for outdoor café tables and chairs.

Proposals to make the esplanade more pedestrian-friendly have also been agreed.