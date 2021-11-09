Work set to start on new Horsham fire station

West Sussex County Council’s appointed contractor - Willmott Dixon - is expected to begin early works on the site off the A24 at Highwood Mill in the next few weeks.

The site will be home to a new 24-hour fire station for Horsham, along with an industry leading training centre, including a live fire training facility and road traffic collision training area.

The new fire station will include improved contamination management for firefighters returning from incidents.

An artist's impression of the new Horsham Fire Station and training centre

In addition there will be a combined training tower and breathing apparatus facility; a realistic live fire training facility; residential recruit training;

an incident command training facility and a realistic road traffic collision training area.

The learning and development centre will include residential accommodation for firefighters undergoing training.

Duncan Crow, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for the Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I am delighted that work will soon be underway on site to deliver this fantastic training facility and new fire station for our firefighters.

“We are committed to delivering a project that we can all be proud of.”

Chieffire officer Sabrina Cohen-Hatton added: “Our new fire station and training centre marks a significant investment from West Sussex County Council in our service, ensuring we have state-of-the-art facilities to carry out our work and continue our training.