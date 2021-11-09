Woman in her 80s gets award after volunteering at Horsham charity for more than 30 years
A woman in her 80s who has volunteered for a Horsham charity for more than 30 years has been given an award.
On Friday November 5 Christine Page, who has volunteered at the Cancer Research Uk charity shop in East Street, received an honorary fellowship for her amazing 30 years of service at an event held to recognise volunteers and their amazing difference they make to the charity.
Shop manager Victoria Godfrey said: “You can’t comprehend it. It’s a lot of time.
“[I] would like to say a big thank you to Christine Page for her support and hard work and dedication
“Christine is a real inspiration to us all and a fantastic ambassador for Cancer Research Uk.
“If you would like to support Cancer Research Uk by volunteering or donating good quality winter clothing and accessories into the shop in Horsham or email [email protected]”