Woman in her 80s gets award after volunteering at Horsham charity for more than 30 years

On Friday November 5 Christine Page, who has volunteered at the Cancer Research Uk charity shop in East Street, received an honorary fellowship for her amazing 30 years of service at an event held to recognise volunteers and their amazing difference they make to the charity.

Shop manager Victoria Godfrey said: “You can’t comprehend it. It’s a lot of time.

“[I] would like to say a big thank you to Christine Page for her support and hard work and dedication

Christine Page

“Christine is a real inspiration to us all and a fantastic ambassador for Cancer Research Uk.