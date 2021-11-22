DM21111141a.jpg. Wickâ€TMs Community Christmas. Lillie Grace 9, left and her sister Seraiya 6. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Wick’s community Christmas event - in pictures

Hundreds of people attended the first ever Wick Action Group and All Saints Church joint Christmas event to kick off the festive season in Wick.

By Lauren Oakley
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 5:02 pm

1.

DM21111066a.jpg. Wickâ€TMs Community Christmas. from left, Ella Cate 3, Lily Cate and JJ Hill 6 meet Santa and Joseph. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

2.

DM21111102a.jpg. Wickâ€TMs Community Christmas. Mayor Michell Malloy and her niece Elsie Molloy switched on the lights. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

3.

DM21111054a.jpg. Wickâ€TMs Community Christmas. Ella-Rose Tizzard 4 with Elsa and Olaf. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

4.

DM21111062a.jpg. Wickâ€TMs Community Christmas. From left, Neve Arthurs 5, Stevie Bennett 6 and Bradley Bennett 8. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

