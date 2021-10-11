West Sussex residents reassured: no shortage of gritter drivers here this winter

West Sussex will have enough drivers to man its fleet of 19 gritters this winter the council says, amid fears that a national shortage could lead to roads becoming death-traps.

By Gina Stainer
Monday, 11th October 2021, 5:03 pm
Updated Monday, 11th October 2021, 5:04 pm

A West Sussex County Council, which is responsible for keeping the county's main roads running throughout the year, moved to reassure residents today after reports that the shortage of drivers could cause trouble in the months ahead.

The fears have been sparked by the ongoing shortage of HGV drivers nationally which has been blamed for supply chain problems in food and fuel.

Drivers are standing ready to man the 19 gritters in West Sussex, the county council says
