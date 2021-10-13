And Bob Geldof, Garry Roberts, Pete Briquette and Simon Crowe performed it brilliant at their rehearsal gig at the Hawth Theatre in Crawley on Tuesday night.

The band held the gig as a rehearsal for the shows at the London Palladium and played new songs as well as classics I Don't like Mondays, She's So Modern and Rat Trap.

Bob Geldof at the Hawth Theatre

Crawley Town manager John Yems and players Ludwig Francillette and Blondy Nna Noukeu were in the crowd along with Saffron from the band Republica.

Geldof wore a Crawley Town shirt for part of the gig and called John Yems Pep Guardiola as he addressed the crowd.