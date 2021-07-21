Watch St Wilfrid's Catholic School teachers sing their version of Hamilton's You'll Be Back to celebrate the end of year

The Crawley school has a reputation of producing brilliant end of year music videos and this year has been no different. You can watch the video below.

In previous year's they has produced versions of the Greatest Showman and Love Actually and this year Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Broadway and West show Hamilton has got the treatment - with them doing a parody of the King George III song You'll Be Back.

The school's version of the song - We'll Be Back - references the use of Microsoft Teams, wearing masks and working through the pandemic. But looks forward to September and welcoming the students back.

Teachers and staff take part and sing and dance in the video with headteacher Michael Ferry joining in with a couple of lines playing the ukelele.