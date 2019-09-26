Walberton cyclist celebrates personal best in London to Brighton Off-Road Bike Ride

Keen Walberton cyclist Adam Dryer has achieved a personal best time on his third outing in the London to Brighton Off-Road Bike Ride.

Adam took on the 75-mile challenge on Saturday for Littlehampton RNLI and has so far raised £400 for the charity.

He said it was an ‘incredible adventure’, with endless hills, rocky descents, mud and pain.

Adam said: “I did it last year in torrential rain. How I made it through, I have no idea.

“This year, the ride went really well. I completed it in a new personal best for me of 7.30 hours. I’ve currently raised £400 but would love to add to that number.

“My quest is to raise much-needed funds for Littlehampton RNLI for the third year in a row. The reason I’ve chosen this charity is out of pure admiration.

“I put in the hours of training and had loads of input and help from Littlehampton RNLI, and now I’m just trying to make it all worthwhile by raising funds to keep this incredible charity going, and our friends and family safe.

“The people who volunteer for this charity are the ones who keep us safe and ask for nothing in return. If a pound can be spared, I’d be so grateful.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adam-dryer2 for more information and to make a donation.