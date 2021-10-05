Virtual London Marathon: Worthing runners beat personal best times

Volunteers Brian Devlin, Steve Palmer and Kate Latter ran from Worthing to Shoreham Fort, then to Ferring and back to Widewater before finishing, tired but triumphant, at East Worthing Baptist Church, where the charity is based.

Brian romped home in just over four hours, grabbed a banana and headed off to stand in the sea to help his tired knees recover.

He said: “I really didn’t expect to make it that quickly but it helped to have supporters cheering me on at various stages.”

Steve was only a few minutes behind, having already done the Brighton Marathon a few weeks ago, and both beat their personal best.

He said: “It really made it bearable looking forward to the next checkpoint.”

Asked if he would do it again, he said: “Not sure I really want to make habit of this self-flagellation. I’ll probably make a decision after Brighton ‘22.”

Kate started at 7am and was accompanied by her friend Emma, who intended to run just the first few miles to get her going.

The unexpectedly pleasant weather and the excitement of the day carried them along and in they end, they both went all the way and complete 26.2 miles in just over five hours.

As she finished, Katie said: “It will hurt in the morning but it is in such a food cause. I’m glad we did it.”

Between them they have so far raised more than £2,000 to buy food for local families in need. Visit www.justgiving.com/lasaldenfdn to make a donation.